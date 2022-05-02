Fargo residents urge crackdown on drag racing

FARGO (KVRR) – Some Fargo residents say they hope city officials can do something about an alarming increase in street racing incidents.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski and other city leaders plan to meet with the residents Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The group says drag racing is especially prevalent on larger streets including 25th Street South, University Drive and 52nd Avenue South.

One resident says the high-speed races are dangerous, loud and keep residents awake at night. He says license plates are sometimes removed from the vehicles to avoid detection.