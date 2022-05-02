Force Bring In Former Player Nick Oliver As New Head Coach

Spent last three year as assistant at St. Cloud State

WEST FARGO, N.D — Life has come full circle for new Fargo Force coach, Nick Oliver, first as a player 12 years ago and now taking his first head job leading the organization.

Oliver has coaching experience from many different levels most recently with St Cloud State as an assistant helping lead the program to its first frozen four.

Before that, the Roseau native was director of scouting for the Force’s rival, Sioux Falls.

Oliver just drove up this morning to help his new team in phase one of the USHL Draft.

He says being on the younger end at just 31 years old can really help him relate to players.

“As a young head coach, the mistake many people make is trying to be liked and wanting to please instead of doing what’s right all the time,” Oliver said. “I think for me that’ll be a good challenge in the learning process of being a first year head coach. Developing those relationships with players. Going back to knowing you’re in that battle with them and here to make them better every single day.”

“Its a natural transition when you start identifying assistant coaches at the college level that can relate to the players,” President of the Force Jon Kram said. “That have seen success. Were really excited to give him that opportunity.”

Oliver and the Force will finish out phase two of the draft Tuesday.