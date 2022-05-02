More travel and higher gas prices

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-With looser Covid restrictions and warmer weather approaching the roads are seeing more action and we’re seeing the highest prices at the pump since 2013.

North Dakotan’s on average are paying three dollars and ninety five cents for a gallon of unleaded.

Triple A reps say prices will continue to climb over the four dollar mark.

Prices are still lower than the national average of four dollars and nineteen cents.

Experts say the Russian-Ukraine crises has contributed to barrels of oil being around one hundred dollars.

“Demand for gasoline and oil is continuing to remain strong, we haven’t seen a great deal of pullback in the amount of gasoline consumers are using,” said Gene LaDoucer Director of Public Affairs, ND AAA.

AAA suggests driving more conservatively and combining trips to preserve fuel.