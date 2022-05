West Fargo Baseball Wins DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

Double steal took home 52 percent of the votes

WEST FARGO, N.D — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner for the first of the spring goes to West Fargo baseball.

Seth Wiegstrand and Mason Stoelting came together on a double steal to help the Packers beat Davies in a 21-0 win.

Congrats to Weigstrand, Stoelting and the Pack on the win.