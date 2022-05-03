Abortion rights advocates blast SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft opinion in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A crowd of abortion rights advocates protested the draft opinion in Downtown Fargo.

They met at the Quentin Burdick U.S. Courthouse which is four blocks from the Red River Women’s Clinic. It’s the only place people can get an abortion in North Dakota.

Messages from speakers and on signs were very angry with the Supreme Court and the government. One woman’s sign said, “My corpse has more rights than me.” She argues women have more say in what to do with their remains than what they can do for their reproductive health.

“If the government really, truly cared about other people’s lives, they would put more programs for universal healthcare or the foster system. This is absolute bullcrap!” A speaker said.

When asked if she feels if North Dakota members of Congress and the Legislature are hearing the groups concerns since they’re mostly Republican, abortion advocate Vanessa Clark said “We will make them.”