NDSU Baseball Wins Home Opener Against Mayville State

Wins 10-0 over the Comets

FARGO, N.D — After 37 games on the road, North Dakota State baseball was able to have their home opener against Mayville State resulting in a 10-0 win.

The Bison used a four-run third inning to get the bats going behind a two-run homer from Druw Sackett.

Next up is the final road series of the season at Miami this weekend.