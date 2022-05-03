What happens in ND & MN if Roe v. Wade is overturned

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A draft opinion has been leaked to Politico leaning toward the possibly the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs. Wade, the case that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

People have begun protesting and it’s stirring a potential divide within North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

“I think, unfortunately, it becomes a hot political issue at this stage and it should be a judicial decision, not a political football, but I think, again, that the strategy of the leaker is apparently to inflame the passions of extremists,” North Dakota Speaker of the House State Rep. Kim Koppelman said.

“Every single one of Planned Parenthoods’ clinic doors are open today and they will remain so until the very last moment of the very last day when or if abortion becomes illegal in this country,” President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States Sarah Stoesz said.

The decision could potentially take the power from the federal government and shift it to the states to decide their own fate. Some worry about states with trigger laws.

“Other states including North Dakota have laws that are currently unenforceable under courts’ procedure, but would be enforceable should that Supreme Court decision radically be changed,” Koppelman said.

It would happen 30 days after the attorney general certifies that to the legislative management.

“We believe that if a decision which is as far reaching as the one that was described in the draft is the final decision that abortion will become immediately illegal,” Stoesz said.

Some worry if the ruling is overturned it will affect the people with a lack of financial resources or the ability to travel the most.

“There is no provision in the state law that would overturn abortion. Moreover, there is an Minnesota Supreme Court decision that protects us to abortion in Minnesota,” Stoesz said.

Parent Planhood says it will expand their services in Minnesota to try and prepare for a potential surge.

“I think we could anticipate depending on what the final decision is in the state of Minnesota having an increase in the number of people accessing abortion, increase about 10 percent,” Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States Dr. Sarah Traxler said.

A decision from the Supreme Court isn’t expected for another six weeks.