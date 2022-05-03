Wrigley files consumer fraud complaint against Glasser Images

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KCND) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has filed a consumer fraud complaint against Glasser Images and its owner, Jack Glasser.

After Glasser Images abruptly closed in October, 2021, the Attorney General’s office began a consumer fraud investigation. The office says 539 complaints have been received, alleging complains of more than $1.4 million.

The shutdown left wedding couples who contracted with Glasser without photographers, and other couples were denied promised photos from special occasions.

The complaint says Glasser Images had been having financial problems for years, but falsely blamed the closing of the business on the pandemic.

The lawsuit seeks to ban Glasser from providing future photography services, and seeks restitution for customers and sub-contractors.