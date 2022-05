H.S. Baseball Roundup: GF Red River, West Fargo Win

FARGO, N.D — Busy Wednesday afternoon of baseball in the metro.

Grand Forks Red River travels down to Starion Field and knocks off Fargo South, 4-1.

West Fargo improves to 3-0 on the year with a non-conference win over DGF, 4-2, at Young Field.