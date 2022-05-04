Spring Career Expo returns to Delta Hotels by Marriott

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Job Service North Dakota hosts another job fair for employers looking to fill positions.

The Spring 2022 F-M Career Expo is being held at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo.

Job seekers across the region stopping by to tune up their interview skills with opportunities to network with potential employers.

Many employers are looking for people working in customer service but there’s room for opportunities in sales, production, healthcare and construction.

“It’s a place to connect workers with employers all under one roof. So, today we have 105 employers here. If anybody is looking for a job this is the place to be today. They’ll be able to speak with employers who want to hire people practically on the spot today,” Job Service North Dakota Workforce Manager Carey Fry said.

People can use their resources including help with resumes, training and career counseling.