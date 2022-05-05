Liquid fertilizer spills near Colfax

COLFAX, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Dept. of Environmental Quality says more than 11,000 gallons of liquid fertilizer was accidentally released in Richland County.

Minn-Kota Ag Products detected the spill Tuesday.

The leak happened in an above-ground storage tank, about a mile west of Colfax. It was caused by a small rust hole in the tank.

State officials are inspecting the site and will monitor the investigation and remediation.