North Dakota health officials investigating hepatitis in child with unknown cause

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in investigating a child with hepatitis of unknown cause.

The child resides in Grand Forks County. The child is recovering at home after a brief hospitalization.

North Dakota is among a growing list of states investigating children with hepatitis where usual causes have been ruled out.

A link between cases of hepatitis and adenovirus infection has been suggested. Because of this, CDC is asking physicians to consider adenovirus testing. Adenovirus infections are common and occur among persons of all ages.

Symptoms may include cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, pneumonia, diarrhea, or pink eye.

State health officials say parents are encouraged to watch for symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellow skin or eyes.