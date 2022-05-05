Sheriff launches new program to reduce number of repeat offenders

FARGO (KVRR-KCND) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is teaming up with the National Sheriff’s Association to launch a new program designed to reduce the number of repeat offenders in the jail system.

Once the concept is up and running, North Dakota will be the fifth state to use RE-IGNITE.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the program will use teachers, counselors and the public to create a “culture change” and help stop the cycle of inmates who end up back in jail after being released.

Cass County Jail officials say there are 9,000 bookings at the jail each year. Jahner says about half of the jail’s inmates are repeat offenders.