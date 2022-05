Thursday H.S. Sports Roundup: Kindred Baseball, Softball, Central Cass Softball Wins

FARGO, N.D — The top two teams in Class B Region One, Central Cass and Northern Cass softball played an afternoon tilt in Casselton.

The Squirrels won 10-0 in five behind two RBI from Catie Sinner.

Kindred-Richland Softball took the win at home over Hankinson-FRC-Lidgerwood-Tintah, 6-1.

Vikings Baseball won on a walk-off in the 9th over Oakes, 2-1.