West Fargo man struck by skid steer loader near Mooreton

MOORETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A 38-year-old West Fargo man was struck and injured by a skid steer loader on a job site in rural Mooreton Wednesday afternoon.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the call.

The man, a Morton Builders employee, became distracted while he was guiding a loader which was maneuvering a concrete pillar and being operated by another employee. His foot or leg was run over by the loader.

He was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with unknown injuries. This incident remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA.