West Fargo Police add ‘Thor’ to K-9 Unit

Thor (West Fargo Police Dept.)

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Police Dept. has a new member in its K-9 Unit.

Thor is an 18-month old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois cross.

“The West Fargo Police Department is incredibly fortunate to have amazing support from the community,” Police Chief Denis Otterness said. “Through a generous donation such as this, we are able to enhance our ability to protect and serve the residents of West Fargo.”

Thor and his handler, Officer Matthew Oldham, are certified in narcotics, patrol and tracking. Thor is sponsored through an anonymous $15,000 donation.

The West Fargo Police Department has three K-9’s.