Chris Heise High School Play of the Week Nominees 5.6.22

Chris Heise High School Play of the Week 5.6.22

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week.

Our first play comes from Thursday.. Oakes at kindred… Fletcher Willprecht stealing bags and taking names… Fletcher pitched nine strikeouts and scored the teams only run in the tornadoes 2-1 loss to Kindred.

Play number two comes from Wednesday West Fargo hosting DGF, Kayden Camacho chases down the bunt and makes the cross the field throw to first in time for the out. That was the highlight of the day as Camacho kept the Rebels in the game but lost a close one.

Which is better? You decide.. Go to our twitter page at @kvrrsports; The poll is pinned to the top of our page. Go ahead and vote! We will tally up the results and let you know who the winner is on our 9 PM show on Monday.