Watch: Minnesota National Guard joins flood fight in Pembina County

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – The Minnesota National Guard has been called in to assist the North Dakota National Guard in fight against floodwaters at the Bourbanis Dam in Pembina County.

A Minnesota National Guard Chinook helicopter was used to place water two pumps near the dam.

The pumps weigh more than 5 tons each.

A CH-47 Chinook from the St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, assisted by North Dakota Soldiers on the ground, lifted two pumps, leased from a private contractor into locations designated by the Pembina County Water Resource District.

In April 2009, a Minnesota National Guard Chinook assisted during state-wide flooding by placing one-ton sandbags at Clausen Springs Dam near Kathryn, North Dakota.