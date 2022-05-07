Dozens visit Garden of Healing to connect and reflect

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Founders of the Garden of Healing welcome donors back to see bricks they bought throughout the winter.

About 200 bricks were purchased and it was an opportunity for everyone to get together and take time to reflect on past trauma and connect as a community while supporting one another.

Organizers offered refreshment and expressed gratitude to the community for the ongoing support of the garden.

They say they feel honored to be able to provide a safe space for people.

“We are doing a little ceremony for a lot of the bricks that have been sold over the winter for the pathway of the garden of healing, so today we’re recognizing that, that we’ve placed those bricks and we just kind of invited people out to come see them. Hopefully we’ll get more bricks we plan on doing it twice a year,” said Jodi Plecity, Co-founder of Garden of Healing

Leaders want to expand the garden next summer if everything goes as planned.