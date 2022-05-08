“Take a Mom Fishing Weekend” in Minnesota, Opener This Upcoming Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS — (KVRR/KFGO) — Mother’s Day and the Minnesota fishing opener typically go hand in hand but not this year.

The fishing opener is taking place on Saturday, May 14.

That is because of a state statue which required the opener to happen precisely two weeks before the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.

But some moms still got a chance to fish early.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen joined other moms and kids for a shoreline and pier fishing gathering at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Saturday.

It was an opportunity to highlight the easy ways to try this pastime and to introduce more people to fishing and spend time together outdoors.

“Take a Mom Fishing Weekend” is a chance for Minnesota moms to fish for free without a license on Mother’s Day weekend.

This year, it’s also part of a series of activities leading up to the Governor’s Fishing Opener.