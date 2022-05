23-year-old man arrested in south Fargo stabbing

The arrest was a team effort by Fargo Police and Beltrami County

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) —¬†Fargo Police and Beltrami County team up to arrest 23-year-old Jonathon Peterson.

He is the suspect in the south Fargo stabbing that happened Friday morning.

Peterson was arrested without incident for aggravated assault in Beltrami County.

The investigation revealed Peterson and the victim know each other and were together leading up to the incident.