Burgum tours northeast North Dakota flooding

CAVALIER, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum surveyed flood damages in northeast North Dakota Monday.

During a roundtable discussion at the American Legion in Cavalier, local officials gave an update on efforts to stabilize the Bourbanis Dam.

“We’re deeply grateful for the outstanding local leadership during this historic flood fight, with dozens of local, state and federal agencies collaborating with hundreds of volunteers to protect lives and property in northeast North Dakota,” Burgum said.

“Thanks to their valiant efforts, communities are holding their own but remain at risk from widespread overland flooding and swollen dams and waterways, with rivers still yet to crest in cities like Pembina and Drayton.”

Burgum also toured Renwick Dam at Icelandic State Park west of Cavalier. The dam underwent an $8.9 million rehabilitation project partially funded by the state in 2013 and has performed well during the current flood.

Burgum declared a statewide emergency on April 25 after severe spring storms brought heavy rains and snowmelt that swelled creeks and rivers within the Sheyenne and Red River basins and swamped fields and ditches, causing overland flooding and inundating rural roads and state highways.

The storms also brought freezing rain and snow to western North Dakota, toppling thousands of utility poles and knocking out power to thousands of residents.

The emergency declaration sets the stage for requesting a presidential disaster declaration, which if granted would unlock FEMA public assistance to help cities, counties and townships pay for the cost repairs to utilities, roads and other infrastructure.