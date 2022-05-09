Devils Lake mayoral candidates share their vision for the city

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR) – Candidates share they’re the right person to lead Devils Lake as Mayor Dick Johnson is retiring after 12 years.

Retired Devils Lake Fire Chief Jim Moe, City Commissioner Shane Hamre, and former Four Winds High School teacher and administrator Joe Mertens are running to replace him.

Topics tackled in a debate moderated by KVRR morning anchor Adam Ladwig included improving economic development, designs for a new middle school and getting better health care options at CHI St. Alexius Hospital.

<“One thing we get in this town is we don’t get anything until it truly affects you and then everybody shows up that’s in that area. So, if we can get the meetings broadcasted out so everybody’s seeing them, listening to them, maybe we’ll get more input,” Hamre said.

“It’s got to be a rec facility of some form. We’ve got to get something for our kids to do. Second is we need a school. We need a middle school. We need a unified middle school/high school,” Mertens said.

“I’d like to get together with all the county, city, School Board and the Park Board and begin the prioritizing process. Ok, let’s identify what we would want at the top of the list and then we have to let the public know what we think our needs are in the community,” Moe said.

Election Day is June 14th.