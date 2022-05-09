Former Bison Watson Leaving Packers Rookie Mini-Camp Growing Confidence

Watson hit the field for the first time with his new team this past weekend

FARGO, N.D — After being drafted 34th overall by the Green Bay Packers, receiver Christian Watson reported to his new team’s facility one week later to get that first taste of being part of the organization. What came with it was a call from 4-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers, who Watson will soon catch passes from.

“He just congratulated me and made sure to tell me he’s looking out and that when he steps in the building its time to work,” Watson said. “I’ve seen a lot of what he’s able to do. I think it’s just me putting the work in myself in order to play at the level he wants everyone to play at.”

Watson came in knowing he can live up to expectations, however knows only time gets him there.

“I’m really confident in myself and that confidence will continue to grow as I continue to do stuff, “Watson said. “As of right now, I’m not looking too far ahead and taking things day by day. I can only do so much so quick. I’m trying to do as much as I can as quick as I am but I know it’s going to take a lot of work to get to that point.”

Mini-camp is just the first step. Having put the work in over five years at NDSU and seeing it pay off with four championship rings, Watson knows it has him ready for what’s to come.

“It’s 365 days a year. It’s not just the Wednesday or Thursday before the game or just gameday,” Watson said. “It takes winter camp. Spring ball. Summer conditioning. Fall camp. It takes all of that. Playing at a championship level while doing all of those things to be as successful as we were. I think that’s what helps us send a lot of guys to the next level because of the way we practice different than anyone else in the nation.”

Next up for Watson is working with Rodgers for the first time at OTA’s on May 23rd.