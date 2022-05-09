QB Quincy Patterson Transferring From NDSU

Changed his social media profiles to NDSU alum & retweeting reports of his transfer

FARGO, N.D — Quarterback Quincy Patterson has confirmed to KVRR Sports he’s transferring from North Dakota State. A source and report from Matt Farrell, who announces college football portal news, had previously confirmed of his name in the transfer portal.

Patterson has been the number two behind starter, Cam Miller, all through spring however, has now changed all his social media profiles to NDSU alum and retweeted a report of his departure.

After coming in from Virginia Tech last season, Patterson was named QB before being replaced by Miller in week 7 against Missouri State and returning to take snaps, primarily as a runner in the playoffs.

Having already used the one-time transfer rule, Patterson needs a waiver to play next season or he sits out.