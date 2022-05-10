North Division Championship Hero Silviano Ready For Repeat Performance With RedHawks

Hit grand slam to give RedHawks first title last season

FARGO, N.D — “I was just at a gas station 10 minutes ago and the guy knew I wasn’t from here and asked me where I was from. I told him I was up here playing baseball. As soon as I said that he said ‘Oh, you’re Silviano.’ He was at the game where I hit the grand slam and started going nuts. It was fun because everyone was looking at me like I was crazy. It’s a good thing, I get a lot of support out here.”

RedHawks fans don’t forget star players and right fielder John Silviano was just that last season hitting a grand slam to help the organization win its first north division title. During the seven month offseason, Silviano stayed ready for another go at it.

“I hit six weeks and trained six weeks in the offseason. That’s been for 10 years now that I’ve been doing that,” Silviano said. “It’s just consistently putting in the work that needs to get done day in and day out to come out here and have success. Baseball is a hard game as it is and really have to just work at it, stay on top of it. It’s tough. Right when you have it figured out, it’ll humble you quick.”

After finishing top five in the American Association in home runs with 24 last season, Silviano looks forward to a repeat performance.

“I’m excited to get in front of them and give them what they want,” Silviano said. “They sit and wait around all year for us to play ball so I’m ready to just come out here and play.”

For those that make it out to the ballpark this summer, you’re sure to see the newest addition to his family support the boys.

“I got him in December when he was six weeks, Silviano said. “That’s like my son so I had to bring him up here and show him what Fargo is all about. I love him. He’s still a puppy. It’s good to have him here and very exciting to have him here. He’ll be in the locker room a bit. Bit of a mascot. See if we can teach him how to pick up the bats on the field. We’ll see what he can do with him.”

Silviano and the RedHawks open the season on the road Friday against Winnipeg.