Abortion rights activists to rally in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot

FARGO (KVRR) – Abortion rights activists are planning demonstrations across North Dakota on Saturday.

The “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies will be held in Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck and Minot.

Similar events are scheduled across the country. Organizers say the rallies are part of what they call a “national day of action to demonstrate deep support for access to safe, legal abortion care.”

The demonstrations are in response to a leaked draft that shows the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn its 1973 opinion that established abortion rights.

North Dakota has a “trigger law” which could potentially outlaw abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Twenty-five other states have similar laws.

Saturday’s rallies are scheduled for 10 a.m. in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Minot. A Saturday evening rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Fargo.