Fallen Lt. Adam Gustafson To Be Honored At Peace Officer Memorial in Bismarck

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Police Department Lieutenant Adam Gustafson will be honored Thursday at the North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial in Bismarck.

Gustafson died on duty last May from a heart attack while at the police station.

He had been with the department since 2009.

Gustafson’s name will be added to the Peace Officer Memorial alongside the 66 North Dakotans who previously lost their lives in the line of duty.

The department will also be a part of National Law Enforcement Memorial Day at Lindenwood Park at noon on Friday.

A private memorial will be held at the West Fargo P-D on May 18 to honor the one-year anniversary of his passing.