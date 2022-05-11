Special Olympics athletes return to action in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Another “return to normal” event brings the community together after the COVID-19 hiatus, the regional Special Olympics return.

Athletes across western Minnesota compete at Moorhead High School where they show off skills and athleticism in front of friends and family.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped light the torch while students from Moorhead High School, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Morris and Fergus Falls compete at the Jim Gotta Stadium where sports like shot put, long jump, softball throw and a whole gambit of races are featured.

“It’s a day for them to shine and it’s great we’re back being able to do it. 2019 was the last time we could do it. COVID set in and this is our first time back since then. I think athletes are excited to participate again. I know volunteers were excited to come back out. It’s a great day and it’s not raining,” Head of Delegation of Special Olympics Minnesota Wayne Brendamuhl said.

Before the pandemic, more than 200 athletes participated, but some schools couldn’t attend this year.