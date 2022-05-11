West Fargo Baseball Showing Their Consistency Atop the EDC Standings

Packers have won first five conference games

WEST FARGO, N.D — West Fargo baseball took down the reigning state champs, Sheyenne, in their last game to stay atop the EDC standings with a perfect 5-0 record.

At 8-3 overall, the Packers pitching and fielding has helped them to 4 or less runs in each of their 5 consecutive wins.

With a season high 22 runs against Davies April 27th, the Pack have proven to be a team that can cool down their opponents bats while heating up at the plate having a run differential of plus 25.

With six games left before post season play, the Packers are staying humble and hungry closing out the regular season.

“We won last night (Tuesday) but Sheyenne is still the defending state champions, they are still the team to beat,” head coach Brett Peterson said. “If we are going to accomplish the ultimate end goal of an EDC or state championship it’s going to have to go through those guys again so I think you don’t get satisfied with the win, you know you’re happy from it, you can learn from it, but we know the conference season is only half over and we have a lot to prove and I think these guys understand that too that we can’t just rest on what we’ve done we have to keep moving forward. If we keep doing the things we’re doing we’re gonna keep putting up some wins.”

“I think we just have to keep our hitting going, stay focused at practice, keep doing the defensive work, keep doing the batting cages, all that,” senior Jaden Grefsrud said. “We can’t get too high, we can’t get too low; just stay even keel and good things are going to happen for us.”

The Packers continue their season Thursday with a double header against Shanley.