Severe weather causes damage, power outages in Minnesota

A house in Coon Rapids, Minn. split in two after a tree was uprooted during Wednesday night's storm. (FOX-9)

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities say was caused by downed power lines.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power across southern Minnesota on Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s storms cut service to more than 75,000 customers.

Torrential rain flooded some streets and highways in the Twin Cities area, with several reports of vehicles stranded in the flash flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center says more potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest.