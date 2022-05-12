UND, Frontier Airlines create accelerated pilot training program

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The University of North Dakota’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences and Frontier Airlines have reached an agreement that creates a predetermined, accelerated route for students to join the airline’s pilot workforce.

“Instead of going to a regional carrier after graduation, students with 1,000 hours of flight time who are selected by Frontier Airlines will go directly to Frontier for training and operating experience, flying their aircraft”, according to Kent Lovelace, UND’s director of aviation industry relations.

“Following around 40 hours of operating experience training at Frontier, a select number of those in the program will come back to UND and serve as flight instructors in advanced aircraft operations courses.”

Frontier Airlines is among a number of airlines that provide an opportunity for UND commercial aviation students to interview at a major airline prior to graduation.