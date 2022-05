Vehicle rolls & hits shed in South Fargo

Rollover2

Rollover1

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An SUV rolls over and hits a shed on 42nd Street and 23rd Avenue South in Fargo at the Tharaldson Baseball Complex.

Staff say water pump equipment inside isn’t damaged.

The driver says her vehicle was struck, her vehicle went backward, rolled and hit the shed. She says she wasn’t drinking or doing drugs before the crash.

We’re waiting for more information from police and will bring it to you once it becomes available.