Barn fire kills 1,000 goats in Otter Tail County

HENNING, Minn. (KVRR) – About 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies died in a barn fire near Henning, Minnesota.

The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. The barn and equipment inside was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Fire Marshal.

Fire departments from Henning, Deer Creek, Ottertail, Vining and Wadena responded.