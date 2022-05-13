DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Nominees

Nominees for 5/13

FARGO– Play number one comes from Shanley v Sheyenne Konner Entz with the quick glove and throw.. Casey Clemenson wins the foot race to first base… Lets take another look in slow motion… Clemenson quicker than a cat at 2 am getting to that bag.

But was it better than what we saw at Moorhead .. Spuds hosting Sartell in lacrosse.. Kasyn Storbakken takes gets walloped but still gets the ball to the back of the net! Lets take another look. Secures the ball and launches all in one motion while taking a huge hit.

What was better that is for you to decide… Go to our twitter page. @kvrrsports. The poll will be pinned to the top of the page for your voting pleasure! We will tally up the votes over the weekend and nick will announce the winner on Monday night’s show.