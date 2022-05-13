Looters hit Fargo apartment building damaged by fire

The property manager of the building at 605 11th St. S says looters on bicycles and cars took items from the building Thursday night. She doesn’t know exactly what was stolen.

The manager says tenants returning to the building have been asked to determine what may have been taken for rental insurance purposes. police were on the scene Friday morning.

The fire started on a second-story deck according to the property manager and spread to the attic and roof. No one was hurt.