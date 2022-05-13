National Law Enforcement Memorial Day celebrated at Lindenwood Park

National Law Enforcement Memorial Day commemorates the brave local, state and federal peace officers who've died or been disabled in the line of duty.

Law enforcement agencies and their families across the F-M region met up at the American Legion Memorial fountain in Lindenwood Park to honor fallen officers including West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson.

A Field of Flags were flown to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.