Bishop of Fargo discusses abortion

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Supreme Court releases some opinions but not the one that has everyone talking: the possible overturn of abortion rights.

We talked to Bishop John Folda at the groundbreaking for the new Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo.

While we all await the decision of Roe V Wade, rallys were held over the weekend. The Catholic Church and their leaders stand are firmly pro-life.

North Dakota is a state with trigger laws that would kick in almost immediately banning abortion if the law is overturned.

“Regardless of what the court does, the Catholic church has always stood for the dignity of every human life from conception to natural death. We’ve always been firmly pro life we defend the rights of the unborn as we do the rights of the elderly and the ill,” Bishop John Folda of the Diocese of Fargo said.

It could be weeks before a decision is made by the Supreme Court.