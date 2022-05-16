Ground broken for new Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- A dream 40 years in the making is becoming a reality for a church through patience and generous donations from the congregation and a Bismarck millionaire.

The congregation couldn’t all attend service at one time because there wasn’t room for all 5,700 members. They are praising in a parish hall for the last six or seven years.

Father Phil Ackerman says the new facility will bring everyone together and the donations and patience of the congregation really shows their dedication.

“It’s like they’re saying we’re really committed. We’re in, we’re with you, lets do this lets get this done. It’ll benefit not only us but we’re paying it forward to future generations and this church is going to stand as a beacon of hope and light,” Father Phil Ackerman with Holy Cross Catholic Church said.

Mayor Bernie Dardis, who is Catholic, is happy to see his city get a new place to worship.

“At this time and in this age faith-based organizations coming together to help our societal woes and, so, this is just a great beginning of another great church in our community,” Mayor Bernie Dardis of West Fargo said.

“To have a true parish church for this parish family will be a real blessing,” Fargo Diocese Bishop Folda said.

The new building will be 29,000 square feet and includes a sanctuary, nave, additional gathering space, a choir loft and meeting rooms. It’s expected to cost around $18 million which will come from the congregation and Bismarck native Robert Franzen who donated $2 million and pledges to match donations up to $5 million.

The church also houses Trinity Elementary School and students were able to attend.

“I just love our children. They’re so enthusiastic and they’re so excited and they were really excited to be a part of today and be a part of this service. And as the church starts to be built and they see the steel going up and the frame of the church going up, they’ll be able to say that we were apart of this,” Ackerman. said.

“It gives me great joy to see the young people. They are the next generation, young people are the church of now,” Folda said.