Moorhead’s Storbakken Wins High School Play of the Week

Spud Lacrosse wins with 64 percent of the votes

MOORHEAD, Minn — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner for the first of the spring goes to Moorhead Lacrosse.

Kasyn Storbakken took contact and still scored against Sartell last Friday.

Congrats to the Spuds and Storbakken on the win.