Task Force on stopping street racing voted down by Fargo City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A task force to address street racing concerns won’t be a solution as the City Commission votes it down.

Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand were the only ones in favor of it.

Preston, who is running for mayor, brought the idea to the panel.

She feels the community should have a voice in slowing down traffic.

Police Chief David Zibolski says his department has created directive patrol missions for the traffic safety unit to enforce speed violations and using aerial surveillance.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig believes the city should give police enough time to see if their solutions are working.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to really feel like their solutions… That they’re being listened to and the solutions are broad enough,” Preston said.

“It seems now we’ve got so many committees we’ve got more people advising police than we have police officers,” Commissioner Dave Piepkorn said.

Zibolski says 1 in 55 vehicles involved in attempted traffic stops in the city don’t stop for an officer.

