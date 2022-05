Alerus Center To Rock With The Rockzilla Summer Tour 2022

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The Rockzilla Summer Tour 2022 is making a stop at Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

The lineup includes Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

The tour kicks off in East Providence, Rhode Island in July and comes to Grand Forks on Wednesday, August 10.

VIP tickets and various pre-sales are available now with all tickets on sale starting Friday morning at 10 at Ticketmaster.com.