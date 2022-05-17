Hepola introduces Pelican Rapids native Dr. Uselman as running mate

Perham native Cory Hepola, an independent candidate running for governor, introduces Pelican Rapids native Dr. Tamara Uselman as his running mate.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Forward Party team strives to change the landscape of education in the state.

“We have an outdated educational model here in Minnesota. We are trying to prepare our kids for 2023 and beyond by using a 20th century educational model. It’s broken, it’s in need of holistic changes. Someone from the outside to say ‘Here’s what we’re dealing with every single day.’ So, yes, and. Yes, we can fix those but we also have to be moving forward in these particular areas,” Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Cory Hepola said.

Uselman’s experience includes four decades working within education in Minnesota and North Dakota serving as a teacher, principal, superintendent and works as the Director of Equity and Inclusion for Fargo Public Schools.

“Minnesota doesn’t have educational outcomes across the board that we can be proud of. We are better than sitting in the 40s for our 50 states. We’re better than that. So, we have to raise up our achievement for all kids. I’m pretty passionate about that, but passionate about measuring achievement more than a single test score,” Minnesota Lt. Governor candidate Dr. Tamara Uselman said.

She says being part of a third party is the main reason why she agreed to join the ticket.

“I wasn’t seeking a political office and yet when I heard about what this independent party was up to, I really became intrigued. When you have people who are done listening to two parties squabble with each other and they’re done talking about improvement and they’re seeking people who are equally invested in actionable change that improves conditions out of my wheelhouse for children and for families then I’m all in,” Uselman said

Hepola says his team will release a more hefty educational policy on what exactly they’ll change in the department in the next couple weeks.