Military confirms more than 400 incidents of UFOs

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Congress holds its first open hearing since 1968 on UFO’s, reporting the U.S. military has had more than 400 encounters with unidentified flying objects.

Officials releasing a new video of a mysterious airborne object seen by an Air Force pilot. The hearing is a follow up to a 2021 report from the U.S. military saying no evidence of extraterrestrial life has been found.

An author from Dickinson is disappointed with the hearings saying he believes the focus was more on housekeeping rather than historical significance.

“Very little reference to the historical bonafides around this issue. That was the most disappointing thing to me. Officials today gave the impression that they’ve only been monitoring since the early 2000s when in fact there’s a long record of intelligence agencies going back to the ’40s,” says Martin Keller, author of “The Space Pen Club”.

Scott Bray, the Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, confirms there have been 11 near collisions with UFO’s and no attempt at communication.