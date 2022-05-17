Possible Litigation Over Roers Construction’s Unbuilt Townhouses in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo and developer Jim Roers could end up in court over seven townhouses that were promised but not built by Roers Construction.

They were supposed to be a buffer between houses, large apartments and St. Paul Newman Center in the Roosevelt neighborhood.

Roers blamed rising costs and congestion in the area for not building the townhouses.

Last Friday, after a number of meetings with all involved, the city received an offer from Roers’ attorney.

A closed-door meeting is planned before the May 31 city commission meeting to consider the offer.

Mayor Tim Mahoney told commissioners who received the offer to keep it confidential because of possible litigation.