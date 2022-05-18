Central Cass Baseball Taking Experience into Region One Tournament

Squirrels are number one seed

CASSELTON, N.D — Central Cass baseball entering familiar territory once again as the top tea in the region one tournament after a 14-2 regular season scoring 142 runs.

The Squirrels are not getting too comfortable though, even as the defending region champs they still lost in the Class B state tournament as a two seed last season.

That defeat still sits with them and the six seniors who experienced it. The drive to get back and overcome has carried them to this point needing just three wins for that shot at redemption.

“All of our guys have been to some sort of state tournament whether it was Babe Ruth or high school last year or both,” head coach Dustin Maasjo said. “That experience of coming in and not going oh my gosh we made it to state. Instead they come in and say ‘OK were here, it’s time to take care of business.”

“Playing in Babe Ruth and last year state in high school the adversity you go through and that experience is key,” senior infielder Kaden McKinnon said. “Even the region tournament you have to be able to battle through with all the good teams.”

“It’s definitely been helpful for us to have a lot of older guys and get everyone going. Keep everyone up,” senior infielder Brendan Maasjo said. “We’ve all been there. We’ve been to regions. Been to state and all that so its good to have some older experience guys to keep us going here.”

The squirrels play the winner of the 4-5 match-up between Oakes and Oak Grove Thursday at 1 p.m. in Kindred.