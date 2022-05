Former Bison QB Patterson Transfers to Temple

Has two years of eligibility left

FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota state quarterback, Quincy Patterson, has found a new home with Temple.

Patterson went 7-0 this past season throwing for 660 yards and seven touchdowns before losing the starting job to Cam Miller.

The Owls went 3-9 last year and joins a first year head coach in Scott Drayton.

Patterson has two years of eligibility left.