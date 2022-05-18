Governor Walz tours storm damage in Benson

The governor visited businesses and held a roundtable with local leaders

BENSON, Minn. (KVRR) — Gov. Tim Walz visits Benson, Minnesota to survey storm damage and meet with local officials.

Last Thursday, strong winds brought down power lines and damaged buildings, farm equipment and roads.

The path of destruction stretched from eastern South Dakota into Meeker County in central Minnesota.

Walz met with local officials that have been managing the response, including business owners from across the region.

He says the State of Minnesota stands ready to partner “however possible to help these communities recover.”