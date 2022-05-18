Rifle Fires By Accident In Grand Cities Mall, No One Hurt

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A rifle fires while a man is showing it to a customer of Brothers Firearms in Grand Forks.

Police were called to Grand Cities Mall around 5:30 on a report of a gunshot.

They say the bullet went through the store, across the hallway and into another business.

Luckily, nobody was hit or hurt.

Michael Hale of Brothers Firearms was cited for discharging a firearm within city limits.

Grand Forks Police say they respond to several of these types of calls each year.

They remind people to properly check or handle any firearm in a safe manner.