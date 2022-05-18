Suspect being sought in early morning burglary and assault in south Moorhead

When officers arrived they found a man who had been beaten.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – Moorhead police are investigating a burglary and assault that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to a disturbance just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 19 1/2 Street.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been beaten.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police learned that the suspect, who was known to the victim, entered the victim’s apartment and assaulted him.

The suspect had been in the apartment complex earlier causing a disturbance.

The suspect is being sought and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no known threat to the public.