Suspect being sought in early morning burglary and assault in south Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – Moorhead police are investigating a burglary and assault that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers responded to a disturbance just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 19 1/2 Street.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been beaten.
His injuries are not life-threatening.
Police learned that the suspect, who was known to the victim, entered the victim’s apartment and assaulted him.
The suspect had been in the apartment complex earlier causing a disturbance.
The suspect is being sought and the investigation is ongoing.
There is no known threat to the public.